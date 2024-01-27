Short Interest in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Drops By 33.3%

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NZUS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of -1.10.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF ( NASDAQ:NZUS Free Report ) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

