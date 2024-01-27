Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Drops By 35.4%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 859,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,777.0 days.

Tosoh Price Performance

TOSCF stock remained flat at $13.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Tosoh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.