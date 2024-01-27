Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Drops By 35.4%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 859,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,777.0 days.
Tosoh Price Performance
TOSCF stock remained flat at $13.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $13.49.
Tosoh Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tosoh
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.