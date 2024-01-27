Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Drops By 32.2%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UHT

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UHT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,016. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $582.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.16%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,129,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.