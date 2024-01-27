Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Drops By 49.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 401,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,048,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VONG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 718,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,972. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $81.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

