Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Decreases By 24.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,617,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.37. 2,395,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

