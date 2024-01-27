Short Interest in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Decreases By 20.9%

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Viper Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 627,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,205. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Capital World Investors grew its position in Viper Energy by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,364 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Viper Energy by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $6,552,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNOM

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.