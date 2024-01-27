Short Interest in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Decreases By 39.0%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 902,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:WISA remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. WiSA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 614.50% and a negative return on equity of 629.23%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of WiSA Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

Featured Articles

