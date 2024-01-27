Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 6,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,397. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.