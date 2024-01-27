Signaturefd LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.96. 1,010,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,938. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

