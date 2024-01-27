Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,230 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,837,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,015,592. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

