Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 114.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 134,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 6,893,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

