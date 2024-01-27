Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. 2,446,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,100. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.