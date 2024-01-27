Signaturefd LLC Buys 288 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. STF Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,027.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

ANSYS Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.24. 1,181,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

