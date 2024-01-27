Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Colony Bankcorp worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of CBAN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,423. The company has a market capitalization of $231.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp

In other news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

