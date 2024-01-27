Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $90.02. 2,218,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,060. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. Argus cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

View Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.