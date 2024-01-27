Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after buying an additional 69,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $446,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.83. 1,909,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

