Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Aegon by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of AEG stock remained flat at $6.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.