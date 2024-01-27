Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,896 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 110,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,237. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

