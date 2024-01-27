Signaturefd LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 488,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,035. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

