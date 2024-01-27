Signaturefd LLC Has $600,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 279,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 60.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 501,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 108.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

Shares of GM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. 14,190,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,242,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

