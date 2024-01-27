Signaturefd LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

RSP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.50. 5,939,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,313. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

