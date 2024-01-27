Signaturefd LLC Has $777,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. 3,386,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

