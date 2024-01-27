Signaturefd LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,046,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

