Signaturefd LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

