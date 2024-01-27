Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. 2,979,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,718. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

