Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 231.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 125.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

