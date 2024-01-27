Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in ENI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 233,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

ENI ( NYSE:E ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. Research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

