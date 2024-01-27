Signaturefd LLC Purchases 163 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.09. 251,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

