Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,662 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 108.7% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 431,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 9.0% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 317.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,774,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after buying an additional 1,349,018 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,991. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

