Signaturefd LLC Purchases 214 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $2,714,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $166.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.