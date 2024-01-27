Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,068 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,416 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,594 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 215,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,059 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 103.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 26,996 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,757,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,471,552. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

