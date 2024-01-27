Signaturefd LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

CMG traded up $14.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,326.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,962. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,352.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,264.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,050.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

