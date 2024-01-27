Signaturefd LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $549.68. 426,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $554.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

