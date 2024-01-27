Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 7,975.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
Shares of Silver One Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 66,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,230. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
