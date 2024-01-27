Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

SIX stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 735,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

