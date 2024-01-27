SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Sells $172,282.11 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $172,282.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Thomas Sonderman sold 1,700 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $17,017.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 489,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,002. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $396.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 233,360 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,129,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $9,281,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 869,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 117,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

