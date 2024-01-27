SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT Raised to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Trading Up 1.7 %

SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 14,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,419. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $413.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.