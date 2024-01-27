Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOPA shares. Greenridge Global started coverage on Society Pass in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Society Pass by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Society Pass by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Society Pass by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Society Pass in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Society Pass stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 251,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,052. Society Pass has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 152.80% and a negative net margin of 243.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Society Pass will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

