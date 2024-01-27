SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. 1,555,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

