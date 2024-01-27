South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

South Atlantic Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.40.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

