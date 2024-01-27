South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
South Atlantic Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.40.
South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile
