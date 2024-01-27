Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 129,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $828,609.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southside Bancshares

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.