Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE LUV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,929,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,183. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
