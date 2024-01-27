Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE LUV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,929,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,183. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

