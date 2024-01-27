Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 880.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,880 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 205,094 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11,994.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,803,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

