Southwestern Energy’s (SWN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $6.60 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.59.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SWN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 19,403,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,631,875. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.