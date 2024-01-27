SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,906. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.92.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.