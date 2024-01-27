SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,455,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the previous session’s volume of 313,635 shares.The stock last traded at $63.73 and had previously closed at $61.91.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

