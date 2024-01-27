SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.53

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 9063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

