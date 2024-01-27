Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,857 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,041 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $45,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $153.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.14, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $153.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

