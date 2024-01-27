Stephens Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $46.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.72.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. 5,254,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,783. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

