Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 327,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $93,067.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,881 shares in the company, valued at $616,484.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after buying an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 103,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

